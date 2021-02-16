US Bancorp DE Acquires 12,432 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $164.73 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $164.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.59 and a 200 day moving average of $131.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

