US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG stock opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.43.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

