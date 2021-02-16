US Bancorp DE Has $8.54 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80.

