USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Short Interest Update

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 14th total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Insiders bought a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

USAC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. 231,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

