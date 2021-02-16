USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Sells $500,237.70 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown sold 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $500,237.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,237.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jim Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Jim Brown sold 824 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $69,380.80.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.91. 95,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,435. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

