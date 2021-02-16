USDK Hits Market Capitalization of $28.70 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.70 million and approximately $223.06 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

