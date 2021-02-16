UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the January 14th total of 288,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 888,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

UTSI opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $74.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.44.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.