Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 422.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 309,270 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

