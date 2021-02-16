Valmont Industries (VMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VMI opened at $225.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $225.47. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.96.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

