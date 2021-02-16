Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Blucora worth $71,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after purchasing an additional 424,216 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 512.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 138,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Blucora stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. 376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,441. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Blucora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $835.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

