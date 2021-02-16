Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $139.47 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,438 shares during the period. Virtu Financial comprises 3.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of Virtu Financial worth $139,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,656,000 after acquiring an additional 179,959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 170,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,348. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.