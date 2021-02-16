Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,565 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.34% of CAE worth $26,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

CAE traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,241. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

