Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,831,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,267 shares during the period. Laureate Education makes up 2.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $114,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 910,347 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth $10,475,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth $6,949,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Laureate Education news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

LAUR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,817. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

