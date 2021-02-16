Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.23

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.23 and last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 2452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

