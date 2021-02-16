Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.47

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.47 and last traded at $129.47, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

