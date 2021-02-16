Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.78

Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 16571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 539,516 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 720.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 330,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

