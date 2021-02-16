Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,977 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after purchasing an additional 519,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,986,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCYT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.