VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Equities analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report $295.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.74 million to $299.69 million. VEREIT posted sales of $305.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of VER stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.