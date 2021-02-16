VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,651 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in VeriSign by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $202.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.12. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $1,211,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,417,399.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total value of $124,114.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,634.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock worth $7,071,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

