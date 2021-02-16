Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Down 7.1%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $43.65. 738,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 876,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VERI shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Veritone alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Veritone by 538.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.