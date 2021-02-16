Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 214 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.70. 166,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,545. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

