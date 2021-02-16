Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,964 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 73.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

TBT traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 157,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,800. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.