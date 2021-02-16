Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,702 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,886,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,717,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 287,799 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

