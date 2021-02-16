Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,900,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

