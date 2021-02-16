Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $473,000 Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Air Lease by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 in the last 90 days. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

AL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.97. 7,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

