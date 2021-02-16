Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,591,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,014. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $218.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.90.

