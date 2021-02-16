Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,140 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $47,456,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,344,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,809,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 18,512.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 337,255 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,813,000 after buying an additional 335,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $4.32 on Tuesday, reaching $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,386. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

