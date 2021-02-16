Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 58,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 72,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,061,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 213,327 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 457,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

