Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 113.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 385,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 205,215 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 269,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 304,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.