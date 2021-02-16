Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRRM. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,753.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $340,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $97,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 30.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 80.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,953 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

