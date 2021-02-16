Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.49) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Verso reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Verso by 465.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 265,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,417. Verso has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $434.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.