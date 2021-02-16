Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 1-year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

