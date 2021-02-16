Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 408 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1,877.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 268,564 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 196,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 80,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $60.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

