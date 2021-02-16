Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 176,136 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Morningstar by 22,651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,716,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 10.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 182,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,306,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $28,518.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,507,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $4,131,887.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,418,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,195,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,384 shares of company stock worth $36,674,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $247.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.38. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $249.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

