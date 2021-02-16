Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 50.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

