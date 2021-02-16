Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16.

