Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

