Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 266,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.