Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 65,842 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,842 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 64.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

