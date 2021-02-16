Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,618 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after buying an additional 925,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 1,182,548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in shares of Jabil by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after buying an additional 367,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Jabil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 40,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,151,347. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,778,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,057. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.