Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $319.88 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $322.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

