Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

