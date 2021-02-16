Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,669 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 154.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after purchasing an additional 381,335 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $115.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $148.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $197,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,723 shares of company stock worth $1,113,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

