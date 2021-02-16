Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,444 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Aramark worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Aramark by 13.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 14.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

