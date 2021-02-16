Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 69,789 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SBH opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

