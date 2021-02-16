Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Update

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 14th total of 90,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

VNCE opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Vince has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $101.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vince will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vince by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vince by 76.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vince by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

