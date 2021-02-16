Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Short Interest Update

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the January 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 956,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 790,687 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.41. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

