Vista Outdoor’s (VSTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.