Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €30.30 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.06 ($36.54).

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) stock opened at €31.22 ($36.73) on Monday. Vivendi SA has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.04.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

