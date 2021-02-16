VNT Chain (VNT) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.48 million and $207,062.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

